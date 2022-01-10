A Promise That God Will Redeem

One of my favorite verses in the bible is Romans 8:28: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

It’s because it gives meaning to the stuff we face in life that’s out of our control or that we really messed up. It’s a promise that God can and WILL redeem.

Even when we get OURSELVES into circumstances that have a huge negative impact on our life, God shows that He is bigger and can turn things around in truly unexpected ways and even paves a way to share how we have overcome to encourage others.

Damen West was the starting quarterback for the University of North Texas. After a career ending injury he turned to drugs, then to selling drugs throughout DFW and even robbery which eventually landed him in prison with a life sentence. Today he is an author and motivational speaker who God is using to encourage youth and young adults.