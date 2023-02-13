Anxious Today? Fight Back!

Everybody experiences anxiety. Not everybody knows how to overcome it in healthy ways. My friend John, who is a pastor up in Michigan, has a way.

He wrote out Philippians 4:6-7 on a 3×5 card. It says, “Don’t be anxious about anything. But in every situation, by prayer and petition with Thanksgiving, present your requests to God… and the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.

He said the verses out loud, repeatedly. And then he decided to voice out loud two situations that were causing him anxiety just thinking about them. When he spoke them out loud, it raised the anxiety level even more…and he realized he was avoiding praying about them.

So, he knew he had to say them. He talked to God about them again and again and again, asking for God’s help.

So how about YOU? When you remind yourself of Philippians 4:6-7 the peace of God comes to you. We’re told to pray about every situation, to ask God for help about anything.

And as we do that, we access the all-transcending peace of God.