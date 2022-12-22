Today is the official beginning of Winter (Winter Solstice) and, maybe for you, that feels pretty accurate. If life has felt dark for you, friend, I want to encourage you.

Though today may be the darkest day of the year, tomorrow, it starts getting lighter. Then the next day lighter than that, then so on and so on. This darkness in only temporary. Just hold on, brighter days are coming.

“This is the message we have heard from him and proclaim to you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all. If we say we have fellowship with him while we walk in darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth. But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin.” – 1 John 1:5-7