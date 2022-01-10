Choosing An “I Get To” Mentality

You’ve probably heard the saying, “I got out of the wrong side of the bed,” when things don’t go well for a person on a given day. Well, today each of us has a chance to frame the kind of day, even week, that we are going to have. And, this occurs mostly in our minds.

Paul even reminds us in Romans 12:2:

“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is — his good, pleasing and perfect will.” – Romans 12:2

The degree to which we are able to make changes in our life will be determined by the attitudes that we have. In the above scripture, Paul is telling us that if we change how we look at things in our mind and if we change our thought patterns, then we can change our lives. Not only change our lives – we can transform our lives.

So instead of an “I have to” thought process, begin your day with an “I get to” mentality. Instead of “I have to go to work”, say “I get to go to work.” Instead of “I have to have a busy day”, say “I get to have a busy day.”

Whatever it may be, we often dress our opportunities as stress when it reality, they are blessings. When we choose to approach life through a posture of thankfulness and gratitude, we’ll begin to see our perspective get uplifted!