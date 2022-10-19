Come To Me All Who Are Weary

One thing that I do frequently when it comes to laundry is that often I’ll pull out a load of clean clothes, throw them in a basket or hamper, and then leave the clothes like that throughout the week so that I can just pick and choose what I want to wear from the basket. This is of course because I hate folding clothes and hanging things up so if you do the same thing, I hope you know that you’re not alone.

However, there was one thing I realized as I was carrying this heavy basket of clothes to our room the other day. I realized just how heavy this really was to carry. Now this caused me to remember how light the basket used to be when I was done with the load of laundry and had put everything away as it should’ve been done. The basket was light, it was empty, it was easy to carry.

In this life, God doesn’t want us to carry around the weight of the stuff that we’re going through. He wants you to know that He can shoulder that burden for you. Matthew 11:28 reminds us:

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” – Matthew 11:28

The heavy yoke of bondage to sin is a weighty burden we all have to carry on the treadmill of life, which causes physical weariness, spiritual fatigue, and emotional exhaustion. But Christ’s invitation brings rest to the weary, comfort for the hurting, solace to the heavily laden, and rest for the soul.

The rest that Christ gives, is an eternal rest beyond our understanding that can never be earned or purchased. The rest He offers, is freely available as God’s gift of grace to whosoever will come.