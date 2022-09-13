Don’t Be Too Busy For God

Sometimes we can get so busy in life that we can look around and realize that we’ve been leaving God out of a lot of what we do. But we want to remind you of what Psalm 51:10-12 says:

“Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me.” – Psalm 51:10-12

When we allow ourselves to get too busy, we don’t take the time to slow down and remember the relationship we have with God. God wants us to spend time each day to renew our relationship with Him. He wants to know about our failures and our victories, our strengths and our weaknesses, and our joys and disappointments. If we fail to remember Him daily, we get caught up with the distraction of pleasing other people.

When we put God first in our schedules and make time for Him, we find that we look forward to that time, like meeting an old friend. If we make our schedule God-centered, we will find rest even in the busyness.