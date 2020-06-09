George Mallory was a British explorer who took part in the first 3 climbs ever of Mt. Everest, the highest mountain in the world, about 100 years ago. Many have since made it to the summit, but many also lost their lives trying.
One of his team members wrote these words as they tried to rise to the top of the mountain, and I think they have a powerful word for us today.
He wrote…
“Mt. Everest, you defeated us once; you defeated us twice; you defeated us three times. But Mt. Everest, we shall someday defeat you, because you can’t get any bigger but we can.” Don’t let the mountain win.