Even If It’s Hard, Try To Choose Kindness This Christmas

If you can just feel it in your chest, the stress in your world right now. Maybe you’re on the verge of taking it out on someone. I think we all have been there. I came across something that really helped give me perspective and I hope it might do the same for you, too.

“There’s someone you know who is preparing for their first Christmas without their husband, their wife, their mother, their father, their brother, their sister, their daughter, their son. Others are preparing for their last. Regardless of the specifics, please remember that this season of joy is often times a season of sorrow for many, so let’s be kind, be generous, give love, give help, and if nothing else, let’s all give grace.”