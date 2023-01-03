Even In Bleakness, God Creates Beauty

People all across the nation are coming together in prayer for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed suddenly due to cardiac arrest during last night’s Monday Night Football game. We continue to pray for Damar, his family, and the medical professionals caring for him. Though Damar’s health situation is still up in the air, something pretty incredible has come out of it.

Back in 2020, Damar created a GoFundMe Campaign to support a toy drive in his community with the original goal of raising $2,500. By the end of last month, they raised $2,900. However, the page has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle and total is at $4.8…and counting.