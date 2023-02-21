Afternoons with Sonny

Even In Loss, Perspective Is Gained

By February 21, 2023 No Comments

See Inass Barnes Story from WFAA here

You wouldn’t think that losing everything would be a major gain, but for Inass Barnes, a stroke “was God’s plan to get me back to where I need to be.”

The last few years for Inass Barnes have been a challenge: the unexpected loss of her dad, a divorce that ended her marriage of 23 years, and the stroke that caused her to lose her dream job that she held for two decades. But through it all, Inass says her stroke was a revelation. It not only restored her trust in God, it restored her marriage. Praise God!

-Sonny

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Sonny

The Joy Of Giving

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteFebruary 17, 2023
Afternoons with Sonny

3 Truths About God You Can Cling To Today

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteFebruary 16, 2023
Afternoons with Sonny

God’s Love For You Is In The Everyday

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteFebruary 15, 2023
X