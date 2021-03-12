Failing Is The Biggest Part Of Learning

One of the biggest parts of learning to walk or learning to ride a bike is falling. I think we forget that part of learning is failing. When you are learning a new skill, failure is inevitable. And when it comes to our kids, we know that. We don’t scold babies when we fall; we cheer when they get back up.

God calls us his children. And when we take a first faith step toward Jesus, all of Heaven cheers. Jesus told the crowd:

“I tell you that in the same way, there will be more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous persons who do not need to repent.” – Luke 15:7

And then the rest of our journey on earth is learning to walk like Christ.

We are going to fail.

But think about this: God sits outside of time and space. He sees the end from the beginning. That means God knows precisely how many times we are going to fall and how many times we will fail. And instead of getting frustrated with us when we blow it, he cheers when we get back up.

Tara-Leigh Cobble said this at the HeartStrong Faith Women’s Bible Conference:

“If God knows that you will fall 100 times, he is not angry when we fail the 55th time. He says, only 45 more times. Only 35 more times. Only 20 more times—you’re almost there, don’t give up!”

So don’t give up and don’t be so hard on yourself when you fail!