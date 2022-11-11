Feed Your Faith, Not Your Fears

Max Lucado once said:

“Feed your fears and your faith will starve. Feed your faith and your fears will starve.”

What is the greatest fear you’re facing right now?

For some of us, it’s the fear of losing our health or losing our job. For others, it’s the fear of never getting married, or the fear that our marriage won’t get any better. Or maybe it’s the fear that one of your kids or grandkids will get into a car accident.

“God doesn’t want us to be afraid, despite our circumstances. Despite living in a world that was filled with such uncertainty, violence, and injustice, the Apostle Paul was able to experience the peace of God. Then He instructed the church in Philippi how they could have peace in the midst of their fears, too.

“Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything is worthy of praise, let your mind dwell on these things.” – Philippians 4:8

Some of us are feeding our fears instead of starving them. Instead, we need to be starving our fears and feeding our faith. Want to overcome your fear? Then, let’s focus on what is true!