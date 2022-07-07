Forgiveness Isn’t A Feeling

Today is Global Forgiveness Day and forgiveness is a big word. It should be because it is a hard thing to do. A lot of times we want people to deserve forgiveness and many times we find ourselves in a position where we don’t feel like they deserve. Especially if they haven’t apologized.

But Matthew 6:14 says:

“For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you.” – Matthew 6:14

Forgiveness is a part of God’s plan for us and it’s a part of His plan for us to offer. I once heard a pastor say this: “Forgiveness is not a feeling. It’s a decision we make because we want to do what’s right before God.”