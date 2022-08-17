Give Your Worries To God

The world can give you a lot of reasons to worry nowadays whether it’s for the safety of our kids, finances, relationships, etc. But in Philippians 4:6-7, God reminds us that it’s okay to give that worry to him. It says:

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” – Philippians 4:6-7

The key to conquering anxiety is to turn our worries into prayers. You may not know what will happen, but God does, and He is in complete control. When we submit our anxious thoughts to Him in prayer, He replaces that anxiety with a peace which transcends all understanding.