You never know how your prayer can affect somebody’s day and for Officer Cameron Tucker, it was truly a moment that stopped him in his tracks. While he was out with his wife, Justine, a young man named Juan walked up to his table and asked if he could pray over him and his protection.

It was moment where there was no dry eye as both officer Tucker and his wife were moved by the kind gesture and it really is a reminder that we have no idea how much our prayers can mean to somebody.