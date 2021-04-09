God Cherishes You!

What do you think of when you hear the word ‘cherish’?

Currently, I am taking a Greek class right now at Dallas Theological Seminary and our project this semester is to work our way through the book of Ephesians. We’re translating it word by word and one of these things that I’m focusing on right now is doing word studies. Something interesting that I came across was a specific word in Ephesians 5 where it discusses how a man and a woman in marriage are to interact with one another. It talks about how the husband is to love his wife just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her. (Ephesians 5:25) Then it goes on to say, “as his own body“. (Ephesians 5:28) It says “he who loves his wife loves himself, for no one ever hated his own flesh, but nourishes and cherishes it, just as Christ does the church.” (Ephesians 5:29)

So let’s talk about this word ‘cherish‘, which is the Greek word θάλπω. It’s a beautiful word and it doesn’t just paint the picture of cherishing, but of keeping warm, of comforting, of holding close, of providing for their every need. In fact, this word is also used to describe a mother nursing her child, holding the child close, and nourishing the child. That is how Christ loves the church and that means this is how Christ loves you. I know you have this cognitive knowledge that God loves you but it goes so far beyond that. He doesn’t just love you, He holds you close, He watches you carefully, He gives you everything you need, He keeps you warm, and He comforts you. That’s the God that you and I love and serve. He doesn’t just love you in an ‘I have to love you’ kind of way, He cherishes you!