God Has The Final Word

In the midst of loss every single day in our world, it can be easy to become discouraged, despondent, distraught. Maybe even angry. It would be; if we believed this was all there was to life. If we believed death had the final word. If we believed there was no victory beyond the grave.

But believing all that would be contrary to what the Bible teaches.

The Apostle Paul talked about death and the hope those of us who belong to Jesus have through Christ’s death, burial, and resurrection (1 Cor 15:20-22). We know through the glorious resurrection Jesus was victorious over hell, sin, Satan, and death. And because of his mighty victory, those who belong to him will also be resurrected to a new life with him in heaven for all eternity.

In his 2nd letter to Timothy, Paul writes:

“He has saved us and called us to a holy life—not because of anything we have done but because of his own purpose and grace. This grace was given us in Christ Jesus before the beginning of time, but it has now been revealed through the appearing of our Savior, Christ Jesus, who has destroyed death and has brought life and immortality to light through the gospel.” – 2 Timothy 1:9-10

Randy Alcorn puts it beautifully when he says:

“Death will not have the last word, life will. Suffering will not have the last word, happiness will. Sin will not have the last word, righteousness will. Satan will not have the last word, God will.”

When death strikes our loved ones and we mourn in the ashes, we can hold firm to the truth we know. When Christ conquered death for us, He removed the “sting of death,” sin (1 Corinthians 15:56)—that is, we will not be judged by God according to our sins; rather, we will stand before God robed in Christ’s own perfect righteousness. Death does not have the final word. Jesus does. And Jesus conquered death. Praise God!