Overcome by a seemingly permanent, debilitating injury to his vocal cords, Duane Miller was forced to give up the life he loved as a pastor and teacher. Then, with breakthrough technology, he was able to begin teaching Sunday School again. But each short session was a grueling ordeal of shouting into a microphone placed on his lips. That was until God miraculously healed him while teaching one Sunday morning, a miracle caught on video/audio! Listen and watch below!