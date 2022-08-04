Often, we can forget how God feels about us and when hearing things like “God is for you”, it can be hard to believe it. The Apostle Paul gives us this amazing reminder in Romans 8:31 when he says:

“What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” – Romans 8:31

When God says he is for you, it means He is working on your behalf for your good. He has adopted you (Romans 8:15) and given you His Spirit (Romans 8:16-17, 26-27) and has determined to save you (Romans 8:29-30). The other part of this amazing verse is “who can be against us?” This doesn’t mean we will never face opposition, but that simply put, our opposition is doomed to fail. They may be against us, but since God is for us, we have nothing to worry about. There is no one more powerful than our God.