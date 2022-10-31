This word “deliverer,” in the Hebrew, means, “to (cause to) escape; to carry away safely”. Our God “causes us to escape and carries us away safely,” delivering us from the “evil one” (Matthew 6:13). In the on-going war against Satan and his demons, our God is our “deliverer.”

The entire history of the Old Testament contains one account after another of the Lord delivering His people. This involved delivering the entire nation from slavery in Egypt, delivering the nation from enemies who wanted to destroy them on the way to the Promised Land, and then rescuing them from enemies when they inhabited it. Indeed, we have one example after another of the Lord rescuing His people.

In the New Testament, the emphasis is then focused on the deliverance of sin that came about through the death of Jesus Christ on the cross. He is portrayed as buying humanity out from the slave market of sin. Previously we were slaves to our sin, but His death paid the price for our freedom from it. We now belong to Him and are no longer slaves to our flesh (Romans 6:6-7).

“In your righteousness, rescue me and deliver me; turn your ear to me and save me.” – Psalm 71:2

Remember this today, God is your deliverer; He is the one who promises to get you through whatever you are facing today.