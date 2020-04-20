God Wants Your Weakness

You might be feeling weak at this very moment, because of all that’s been going on.

Or maybe, spin the wheel, and it’s not weakness…. it’s anxiousness.

Or fear…

Or some combo of those…

But…

The very admission of that weakness could end up being the moment when you realize true strength.

God’s strength.

Far from what you might have thought, that weakness doesn’t disqualify you.

In fact, in that moment, you realize that you’re the one God wants to use.

You see, God isn’t looking for your strength, or impressiveness, or natural gifts…He wants your reliance on Him.