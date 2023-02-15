God’s Love For You Is In The Everyday

Valentine’s Day may have passed, but God’s love for you remain just the same!

Unlike that TV show where they hand out roses, God does not line people up, inspect them, and then reject the ones He doesn’t like because that is not what real love does.

God knows us inside and out, and He loves us. He knows the strengths and weaknesses, the secret sins and personal joys. God desires to save us from ourselves. His love gives us a second chance, and really, more chances than we deserve.

Billy Graham says, “No matter what sin you have committed, no matter how dirty, shameful or terrible it may be, God loves you. You may be at the very gate of hell itself, but God loves you with an everlasting love.”

Unlike a lovesick admirer, God does not simply profess His love in words. God proves His love in action. The Bible says, “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).

In speaking of love, 1 Corinthians 13 challenges people to do everything out of love, specifically the kind of love that God has shown through Jesus. Love is the motive. That means loving friends, enemies, neighbors, co-workers, spouses, children, parents, and even strangers with the merciful and selfless love that comes from God.

-Sonny