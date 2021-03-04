Grace Academy of Dallas is boldly “Christ-Centered and Future-Focused.” Grace Academy serves students in Pre-K3 through the sixth grade and is conveniently located in the heart of Preston Hollow. Grace Academy is proud to partner with families to meet both the educational and spiritual needs of each child and provides a robust curriculum that emphasizes weaving the word of God into everything we do. Grace Academy offers a unique balance of academic rigor within a nurturing, Christian environment. Students are encouraged to maintain a balance of academic, intellectual, social, athletic, and artistic pursuits while fostering their Christian faith. Students graduate from Grace Academy well-prepared for future success.

If you seek an academically challenging program for your child that is grounded in a Christian worldview, we welcome you to come and see what sets us apart. Learn more about Grace Academy of Dallas by visiting www.graceacademy.com. Contact Shelly Burns, Director of Admissions, at burns@graceacademy.com or (214) 696-5648 to learn how your child can “grow with grace!”

Visit Grace Academy's Website