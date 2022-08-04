Grief Comes In Waves

If you’ve ever lost a loved one, then you know how grief can just come in waves. This morning, out of nowhere, I was overcome by a feeling of grief. I was crying and I had no idea why, then a Facebook memory popped up and it all made sense. It was two years ago that my mother took her last breath on earth and had her first sight of Heaven, and the post I shared was this poem, “And God Said.”

I said ‘God it hurts’

And God said ‘I Know’

I said ‘God, I cry alot’

And God said ‘That’s why I gave you tears’

I said ‘God, life is so hard’

And God said ‘That why I gave you loved ones’

I said ‘But God, my loved one died’

And God said ‘So did mine’

I said ‘God it’s such a loss’

And God said ‘I saw mine nailed to a cross’

I said ‘God, but you loved one lives’

And God said ‘So does yours.’

I said God ‘Where are they now? ‘

And God said ‘Mine is on my right and yours is in the light.’

I said ‘God it still hurts’

And God said ‘I know…’

Thank you for all of your sacrifices for me, Thank you for loving me, thank you for being my mother. Love you forever, Susie. Lord, please give her a hug for me.

-Son