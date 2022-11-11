How To Get The Most Out Of Your Days Off In 2023

As we all scramble to burn those final days off before the end of the year (guilty!), maybe you’re wondering “How can I get the most out of my days off in 2023?” I’ve got some suggestions!

In January: Take the Thursday and Friday before Martin Luther King Day off. If you get that following Monday off too, it’s five days in a row.

In April: Take off the full week before Easter. If your company’s closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, it only requires four vacation days. And with both weekends, it’s a TEN-day break.

In July: Take off Monday, July 3rd. With the weekend, it’s a four-day break.

Next November: Take the full week after Veterans Day off, AND the three days before Thanksgiving. It’s eight vacation days, but gives you up to SEVENTEEN days off in a row.

Next December: Take off the four workdays between Christmas and New Year’s, and you’ll have 10 days off in a row.

-Sonny