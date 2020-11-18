It Really Will Be Okay!

I was walking in my neighborhood the other day and I saw a mom and her very young child who was learning to ride a bike. As we all do, when we are learning to ride a bike, this little boy fell and it scared him. Naturally, his mom immediately scooped him up and comforted him by saying, “Oh, that hurt. That was scary. I know. I know. It’s okay. It’s okay, though. It’s okay. See, we’re okay.”

It truly was the sweetest moment and it reminded me of when one of my kids would wake up in the middle of the night from a bad dream or would fall and hurt themselves. I would do the same thing and run into their room, scoop them up, and would hold them close in my arms. I would say, “Oh, I know. I know. That was so scary, but I know it’s okay. It’s okay. Mommy’s here. You’re okay.”

Isn’t it funny how we still do that? We still say that! In my inner circle, one of my people is dealing with some rejection and as I hugged this person, I said those same words, “I know, this hurts so much, but it’ll be okay. It will, it’ll be okay.” I think we say what we want to hear because that tends to be the human response to pain. “I know, but it’ll be okay.”

It will be okay! I think right now what we want to hear in the midst of our circumstances, in the midst of this pandemic, in the midst of uncertainty over the future, over the vaccine, over ________, I think we just want to hear that it’ll be okay. It will be okay! Not because I say so, but because God promises us in His Word that it’ll be okay.

But Rebecca, you don’t know the diagnosis. I know. But it’ll be okay. Rebecca, I lost my job. I know. And it’ll be okay. But Rebecca, _________. I know, but it’ll be okay. God said this to Malachi, the very last prophet in the Old Testament:

“But for you who revere my name, the sun of righteousness will rise with healing in its rays. And you will go out and frolic like well-fed calves. Then you will trample on the wicked; they will be ashes under the soles of your feet on the day when I act,” says the Lord Almighty.” – Malachi 4:2-3

It really will be okay! Not because I say so, but because God promises you in His Word.

