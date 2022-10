Some people can say mean things about you, but no one can hurt you more than… you.

If you’re like me, you might have memories that haunt you and you start to beat yourself up… friend, you are not your past. You are not what you did, and you are not a sum of you scars. You are not even who YOU say you are. You are who God says you are and He says you are forgiven, a new creation, redeemed, free.

You are loved.

-Sonny