Jesus Sympathizes With Our Struggles

Because of His earthly walk, the Lord Jesus is able to sympathize with all our weakness, all our disappointments, all our rejections, and all our temptations. Indeed, He identified so closely with us all that He was made sin for us and paid the terrible price that we so rightly deserve.

“For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are—yet he did not sin.” – Hebrews 4:15

We truly can say that we do have a Great High Priest Who understands ALL our weaknesses, for He faced the same testing that we do, but He did not sin – and He is with us today and lives inside us as we face our own troubles and trials.