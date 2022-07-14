In a world that is constantly surrounded by bad news, what is one therapist’s advice? Just keep scrolling. You see, our thinking is a lot like an ad we find on social media. A negative thought can pop up and we are given two options, we can either explore the ad, click on the link, and learn all about it or we can keep scrolling for the positive.

Philippians 4:8 says:

“Finally brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable—if there is any moral excellence and if there is anything praiseworthy—dwell on these things.” – Philippians 4:8

So today, let’s choose to focus on the good. Let’s choose to focus on things that are good, lovely, admirable, excellent and praiseworthy. Let’s choose to focus on things that inspire gratitude, joy and peace, not things that evoke worry, anxiety and stress. Let’s choose to focus on things that lift us up, not things that drag us down. Let’s choose to focus on the goodness in our lives and in the lives of others.