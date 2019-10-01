Imagine a school where your Christian values are supported, teachers are caring, students are actively engaged in their learning, administration is proactive, and athletic and other extra-curricular opportunities are plentiful. Also, imagine that this is possible for a very affordable price. That is what Lakeland Christian Academy is!

LCA offers three distinct programs:

Our pre-school program offers multiple option schedules for children 12 months and older Our elementary program (grades K-5) offers small classes including both half-day and full-day kindergarten options Our secondary programs (middle school grades 6-8 and high school grades 9-12) offers a variety of educational options and a full sports program.

All of our programs are accredited through the Association of Christian Schools International and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (part of AdvancED).

Our teachers are fully certified and dedicated to providing quality instruction to their students. Furthermore, they concern themselves, not only with academics, but with the spiritual development of their students. Our school offers a safe environment where bullying and harassment is not tolerated and Christian love is the core principle and practice.

LCA’s small class size ensures that students have access to their teachers for the help they may need. Furthermore, our Gradelink system also provides access for parents to track their child’s progress on a continuous basis.

Extracurricular activities, including band, choir, art, and drama, are essential to round out the full school experience for most students. Athletics is a great opportunity for students to develop physically, socially, and spiritually. We are proud to offer over 20 sports/teams at the middle school and high school level.

Come check us out and see the possibilities that LCA offers for your family!

Visit Lakeland Christian Academy's Website