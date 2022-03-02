Let’s “Give Up” Together

Today, Ash Wednesday, marks the first day of Lent but maybe you’re wondering, what does that mean for me?

Lent is the beginning of 40 days of prayer, fasting, and generosity that ends on the Thursday, known as Holy Thursday, leading up to Easter. And it’s more than just giving up sweets or meat. It’s to go without something that you’d miss, something you need to rely on God to fill the void for. I have an idea: What if we gave up some things, together?

During Lent this year, how about we both give up resentment and become more forgiving? Let’s give up hatred and when we face evil, let’s give back good. Let’s give up complaining and each day focus on what we have to be grateful for. Let’s give up pessimism and become more hopeful. Let’s give up anger and become more patient with our loved ones.



I guess what I’m saying is, let’s give up us and let’s pick up God.