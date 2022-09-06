Light Exposes Everything

Over the weekend, Caryn and Jeremy were doing some painting in the house they just moved into. After finishing up, Jeremy ran a flashlight over the paint to check if they had gotten every spot and to Caryn’s surprise, there were several areas that had shown where the old paint was making it’s way through the new paint. This reminded Caryn of Ephesians 5:13 where it says:

“But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.” – Ephesians 5:13

As Christians, we are told are to “expose” sin, making a clear distinction between right and wrong (Ephesians 5:11). Light reveals what darkness tries to hide. The way we do this in our lives is by remaining in active prayer with God asking for Him to chisel away what doesn’t honor Him and by consistently being in His Word so it reveals where our blind spots are so we can be made more into the image of Christ.

The light of God dispels darkness. Darkness is dispatched by the light. The Christian dispels darkness by being and giving the light. We do not win people by disparaging their sin; we win them by the light of our message. Our task is to turn on the light of God’s truth.