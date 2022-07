Jesus was the epitome of loving others well despite whether they loved Him back or not. It really showcases that as His followers, we are called to do the same in a world that very well may not love us back. Be encouraged by what 1 Peter 3:9 says:

“Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult. On the contrary, repay evil with blessing, because to this you were called so that you may inherit a blessing.” – 1 Peter 3:9