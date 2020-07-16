Only God Gets To Define Your Worth

There is a book in the Bible that you may or may not have read called Hosea. Hosea is one of the 12 minor prophets and even though he is a minor prophet, the book has a major message. God instructs his prophet, Hosea, to marry a prostitute and this sounds really, really strange, but what God is doing is He’s having Hosea live out God’s love for Israel. This is because God compares Israel to a rebellious wife who bears children to him out of wedlock, who is idolatrous, who sells herself over and over and over again. This picture presents possibly the clearest vision of God’s ferocious love and ruthless pursuit of His people.

Interestingly enough, I got to have a conversation yesterday with a woman who spent years on the street and was a prostitute. We talked about worth and shame and one of the things that occur to me is that we all have pockets of shame from our past. You’ve got things you regret, but you don’t get to define your worth. That’s not your privilege. You didn’t create yourself. You don’t get to define your worth. Only your Creator gets to define your worth. God says you are more precious to him than gold and He says you are worth more than all the precious jewels in the world.

“For you know that it was not with perishable things such as silver or gold that you were redeemed from the empty way of life handed down to you from your ancestors, but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or defect.” – 1 Peter 1:18-19 “But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” – Romans 5:8 “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.” – Ephesians 2:10

In fact, you’re worth the blood of his very son. Regardless of what you’ve done, God’s still pursued Israel and He still pursues you. He calls you worthy and you’ve got to let that be enough.