When our world feels like it’s being tossed and turned every single day, may we find hope in this verse:

“Truly he is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will never be shaken.” – Psalm 62:2

We may never be delivered from our circumstances in this life, but we can know beyond a shadow of a doubt that God will be present with us the whole time. At the end of the day, we aren’t stronger because of what we’ve been through, we’re stronger because of the One who brought us through it.