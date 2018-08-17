You may add your prayer request to our prayer wall using the form below. Once your prayer request is received, we will share it according to your instructions. Feel free to submit as many prayer requests as you like!

I prayed for this Prayed for 1 time. Anonymous Hi my prayer request is for peace for me and my home that people will stop trespassing on and around my property and throwing things at my house Received: August 19, 2018

I prayed for this Prayed for 2 times. Jason Wieczorek - PRAISE And Continued Prayer First of all I would like to start out with a GREAT BIG EXTREME PRAISE TO THE KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS OUR GREAT AND MIGHTY GOD!!!! I asked for prayer for bus route I wanted, God aloud me to get it praise God!! Then also for prayer that my blood sugar level would be good for when I had my blood taken and went to doctors, and Praise God again it was. My A1C went from a horrible 12 to a 7.5 which is good, close to normal but still high and I have loss a great amount of weight. Praise God though it did drop. God is good. I am first asking for prayer for my friends and family for salvation, closer walks with God, (Mom) bitterness and hate replaced with Love and Joy. (Dad) to keep his job or find another before the one he is at he losses. (Sisters) Gods leading, jobs go good, and for them with lives everythings. Then some unspoken as well. I am still asking for pray in my walk with God. Bible time, prayer time, time with God and to stay away of certain (pet) sins I have trouble with. I am also asking continuing prayer for my health that I continue to become healthier and loss weight. Also I am asking for prayer for my job driving school bus, safety for children and driving, receiving field trips and other things with the job. Lastly pray for my finances. Paying bills, for the ability to moving to a different place, and for some spending money for a vacation I am taking myself and my parents on. I extremely thank you all for your prayer and do hope God blesses you for praying. Thank you again for you prayers. Received: August 19, 2018

I prayed for this Prayed for 1 time. Hal Pray for our Baptism service tomorrow and that the Lord is glorified! Also pray for the people that will be present and they will receive a touch from the Lord. Also, calm my nerves as this is my first Baptism service as a pastor Received: August 18, 2018

I prayed for this Prayed for 1 time. Arla My son, Nathan, had his wallet stolen from his gym bag while he was at the Fitness Connection last night. We are taking care of the finances as best as we can over the weekend, then he will do what he can next week. Of course the timing is awful - he has his final in his paramedic class on Monday, and starts at a station the following Monday. The gate card to get into his apartment complex was in his wallet, and the complex's back-up plan is broken (has been since at least last Wednesday), so he has to wait for another resident to drive through the gate in order to get to his apartment. Everything is fixable, but mentally and spiritually he's not doing well at all. He has been growing greatly in his faith, but having this happen right now is just about breaking him. He feels like God is ignoring him, or just not caring about him. I know that's not true, but I do understand how he feels. Please pray for his faith and his spirit to be strengthened. This situation is really, really hard on him, and we parents can only watch and pray. Thank you. Arla Received: August 18, 2018

I prayed for this Prayed for 2 times. Anonymous Pray I find an attorney that will be fair with me and will accept my legal case. Pray I will have the needed proof to file civil lawsuits or receive out of court settlements and will receive suitable financial compensation. Received: August 18, 2018

I prayed for this Prayed for 3 times. Alonzo Praying for healing and peace. A person who was very close to me for many years has all but turned their back on me. They seldom respond or or acknowledge anything any longer. They started going to another church, which is fine, but since then they have really acted as though I am a burden in their life. My heart hurts because I invested a lot of my life and tears in this person. I wrote a letter explaining how I felt and how proud I was of them and wishing them the best. Please pray this letter is anointed and it reaches them and they have an open heart to really understand the magnitude of their hurtful actions. Soften their heart so they will know the pain they have caused and have the desire to make things right. Or allow me complete peace to let go totally and have closure. Received: August 17, 2018

I prayed for this Prayed for 2 times. Anonymous Hi my prayer request is for safety and that the taxi service that takes me to my doctor appointments out of town do not send this one taxi driver anymore cause he swerves all over the road and off the road and get dangerously close to trucks on the road and drives way to fast Received: August 17, 2018

I prayed for this Prayed for 3 times. Debi Tucker My mom just came home after a month of hospital and rehab. She's 91 and has Dementia bad and now is unable to get around on her own and is incontinent. She needs 24/7 care which is a huge burden on us because of our jobs. We are trying to get her on medicaid for some help as she has nothing saved up for this (her husband walked out on her 14 yrs ago and she just gave up on life). We have been told that Medicaid can take up to 2 to 3 months to get it going. We will have to hire a caregiver during that time s that we don't jeopardize our jobs. Unfortunately this has cause major fighting between us sisters. We are so divided at this point, it's like Satan is right in the big middle stirring up so much ugliness. Please pray for our situation. I believe this is the hardest thing I've ever been through in my entire life. Thank you, Debi Tucker Received: August 17, 2018