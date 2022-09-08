Sometimes All You Need Is A Nap & A Snack

If you’re a parent, you know that sometimes when your kid is throwing a fit, they are either hungry or tired. But with Caryn, she learned this lesson yesterday as she was having a conversation with Jeremy where she ended up getting emotional for an unknown reason. After this happened, she decided to take a nap and woke up to a snack as well. Once she felt refreshed and satisfied, she remember that the Prophet Elijah in 1 Kings 19:4-9 deals with a similar feeling:

“But he himself went a day’s journey into the wilderness, and came and sat down under a solitary broom tree. He asked that he might die: “It is enough; now, O Lord, take away my life, for I am no better than my ancestors.” Then he lay down under the broom tree and fell asleep. Suddenly an angel touched him and said to him, “Get up and eat.” He looked, and there at his head was a cake baked on hot stones, and a jar of water. He ate and drank, and lay down again. The angel of the Lord came a second time, touched him, and said, “Get up and eat, otherwise the journey will be too much for you.” He got up, and ate and drank; then he went in the strength of that food forty days and forty nights to Horeb the mount of God. At that place he came to a cave, and spent the night there.” – 1 Kings 19:4-9

This passage of Scripture highlights the fact that after Elijah upstages the prophets of Baal, the evil queen Jezebel flies into a rage and orders Elijah’s execution. Elijah, fleeing for his life into the wilderness, sinks into a depression and falls into an exhausted sleep. He is awakened by an angel, who feeds him and then lets him continue to rest and eat, before Elijah finally gains enough strength to continue on into the safety of the mountains.

Simply put, God knew Elijah just needed a nap and a snack and just like Elijah, sometimes we can go from triumphant to despondent in a heartbeat. Regardless of what we’re encountering in our life, we can know that God knows our needs better than we ever could.