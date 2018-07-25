Dr. Terata Kanu founded Superior Urgent Care back in 2017. Prior to this time, he served in the active duty Air Force as an Operational Flight Surgeon. He deployed twice in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, and he has flown multiple combat sorties.

Dr. Kanu has always had a passion for helping those in need and giving back to those less fortunate. His clinics focus primarily on providing compassionate, high quality healthcare to all patients. Superior Urgent Care treats a variety of illnesses, from the cold and flu to cuts, bruises, sprains, or just plain medication refills. They also offer onsite x-rays, lab testing, and Primary Care Services.

Dr. Kanu is also very involved in his community and local church, where he supports a number of outreaches and community based initiatives.

To learn more about Superior Urgent Care, please visit www.superiorclinics.com or call (817) 576-4050.