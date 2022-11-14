Tend To Your Faith Like A Garden

As someone who just can’t keep a plant alive, I am deeply encouraged and impressed by those who know how to garden. I asked a friend who I know loves to garden for some tips for success and here’s a couple things they mentioned.

-You have to tend to it daily.

-Plants need nourishment!

-You have to take your time with it.

-If you really want you your plant to flourish, you’ll need prune it when necessary.

I couldn’t help but think if I tended to my faith the same way my friend tends to her garden, I’d be in pretty good shape!

“I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.” – John 15:5