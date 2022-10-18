Afternoons with Sonny

The Best Present Is Presence

Some of us get so busy in life, we may miss the big picture with our children. There’s a social media post from a trauma counselor who shared what some of her youngest patients said to her,
 
-A 6-year old said “If I ran away my parents wouldn’t know, they don’t come and say goodnight anymore.”
 
-A 9-year old said “My mom is too busy, she says… but she can text her friends all day. Why not tell me the truth? She’s just avoiding me.”
 
After I read these, I looked down at my phone and realized that I haven’t texted my daughter in a while. It doesn’t matter that she’s 26, those nightly check-ins begin again tonight…
 
-Sonny

