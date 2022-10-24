Recently, a sheep herder noticed that a rattlesnake bit one of his sheep. In that area, it’s the deadliest snake around and after it bit the sheep, the sheep’s face swelled up and began to hurt terribly.

However, the rattlesnake didn’t know the kind of blood that flows through the sheep because anti-venom is most often made from sheep’s blood. After 2 days of swelling, the blood of the lamb (sheep) destroyed the venom of the snake.

Often the serpents (the enemy) of this life will reach out and bite us. They inject their poison into us but they cannot overcome the blood of the Lamb of God that washes away the sin of the world and the sting of death. Don’t worry about the serpent or his bite, but instead, celebrate victory because the blood of the lamb has set us free from the power of sin and death (Romans 8:2).