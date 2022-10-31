The Changing Of Seasons

What’s your favorite season?

Mine is just starting. As much as I love the summer, my heart is always glad when I start to see the first leaves turning or I catch a cool breeze that whispers the beginnings of autumn.

They’re a reminder to me that the intense times of life don’t last forever. The unrelenting “heat” or discomfort that we experience spiritually will eventually give way to a more temperate time.

Hard seasons come in many different forms. The loss of a loved one, marital strife, the rebellion of a prodigal son or daughter, the insufferable monotony of a dead-end job, a relationship that is filled with conflict, the betrayal of a friend, a period of financial insecurity, or any number of other difficult situations and circumstances can all have us crying out for relief.

If you are in the midst of such a time, please remember, my friend, that seasons change. It won’t always be as uncomfortable as it is now. God knows. God sees. God cares. And there is change coming in your future.