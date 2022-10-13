It has been in recent months that William Shatner (Star Trek) visited space which is a big deal for someone who became famous for playing Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek series. However, his response once he got to space really stood out to me. Here is how he described it:

“When I got to space, I was so excited to see what this next frontier was like. But there was no mystery. There was no majesty to behold, all I saw was death. I saw a cold, dark black emptiness. It was unlike any blackness you can see or feel on Earth. It was deep and enveloping and all encompassing.”

Of course, this was of deep shock to William Shatner but then he turned back towards the Earth where he saw the light of home and this is what he had to say:

“Here I see the opposite. I can see the beige of the desert, the white of the clouds, and the blue of the sky. It’s life.”

This experience really reminds me of what life is life without Jesus. John 8:12 says:

“When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” – John 8:12

Christ is the true Light of the World, but we who have received His new-life have been entrusted to carry the testimony of His light, His life and His love into a darkened world, and He has commanded us to live out our lives in a manner that is well-pleasing to Him. We are to walk in the light as He is in the light and we are to point lost souls to the One Who lightens our darkness and breathes life into the lifeless soul.