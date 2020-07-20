The Living Water In All Of Us

If you were to ask any nutritionist or health expert, they would tell you one of the most important things for us to do is drink more water. Every now and then, I just get a little urge to research random things so I decided to research water. You probably knew that your body weight is approximately 60 percent water and I’m sure you knew that your body uses water in every single cell, organ, and millimeter of tissue in your body to help regulate temperature and also maintain other functions.

You lose water through breathing, sweating, and digestion. The standard amount of water one should aim for is about eight cups a day, but that actually depends on how active you are. So you can go without food for quite some time, but you can only go for a couple of days without water. I find it very interesting that Jesus refers to himself or the Holy Spirit as Living Water because water is the number one thing we need to survive. I mean, we need oxygen, but water is a close second.

We intake water and it affects every single thing in us. Not one cell goes unaffected by water and I think it’s the same with the Holy Spirit. When you come to that place in your life and you realize you just can’t do it on your own, you finally surrender that thing to the Lord. The Holy Spirit permeates every single aspect of your life and one of the things that I think can be hard to understand in Bible study is the notion of God being a jealous God. God’s not jealous of us, He’s jealous for us that He wants every aspect of your heart, every aspect of your life to refresh you, revive you, restore you, and ultimately to resurrect you.