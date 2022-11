for KING & COUNTRY’s A Drummer Boy Christmas is coming to the American Airlines Center Thanksgiving Weekend, Sunday November 27th, and I had the opportunity to chat with one half of the sibling duo, Luke Smallbone (the tall one haha!)

We talked about the upcoming show, why he’s currently on the set of a movie, and Luke has a special message for those who feel like they’re without hope. Pray it blesses you!

-Sonny