As final plans are being made, the craziness of the season might have caused you to lose focus of the reason for this season. If so, remember this:

A thousand times in history a baby has become a king, but only once in history did a King become a baby. Immanuel!

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” – Isaiah 9:6

Merry Christmas!

-Sonny