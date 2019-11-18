The Story Behind Francesca Battistelli’s New Song, “Defender”

“Defender” was originally written by Bethel Music vocalist Steffany Gretzinger with Rita Springer and John-Paul Gentile. Springer recorded it for her 2017 album, “Battles”.

The song’s concept comes from Exodus 14:14: “The Lord will fight for you. All you have to do is keep still.” Battistelli explained to NewReleaseToday:

“When I first heard heard Rita sing the words in the pre-chorus, “All I did was praise/All I did was worship/All I did was bow down,” it hit me like a ton of bricks. That concept comes from Exodus 14:14 which says, “The Lord will fight for you. All you have to do is keep still.” That is the theme of this song. I love the idea that all we have to do is stay still while He fights our battles. I had always known it intellectually, but that was the first time I knew it in my spirit.

There’s so much in our culture that says we need to be on the go all of the time. Even in the church, we think we need to always be doing something. God values hard work and we should serve others. But, there’s also something to the idea of being still and surrendering to God. I trust Him to fight this battle in my life. There have been many times where I’ve needed to do that in my life.

We need to submit to Him and admit that things we are facing are bigger than ourselves. I have His power inside of me. So I’m not worried about the enemy. God always comes through. There is something so special about “Defender,” and I’m honored to sing it.”

If you’d like to listen to the story behind the song for yourself, watch below!

Also, if you’d like to listen to the whole song, you can watch the lyric video below!