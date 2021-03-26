There Is A Lot We Can Learn From Video Games

You can learn a lot from video games. Bear in mind, this is coming from a mom of two teenagers and I’ll be honest here, I don’t like video games at all. However, psychologists say they do have some value. For instance, people really enjoy a challenge, right? I mean, we all love a challenge. What video game designers have been doing over the last two decades is purposely making their games more and more difficult and maybe you would think that at some point that it would backfire. However, it hasn’t yet.

In fact, all the studies show that gamers love it because the prospect of failing quickly, but improving over time, even over long periods of time, encourages users to keep going. So the hardest games seem to be the most addictive and people who play these games post videos about their improvement. In these communities, they post their scores, and they’re encouraged to plant hints in the games that help others succeed. What this is showing us is that through perseverance, through difficulty and through trying all the harder, people find hope.

Of course, you and I already know this because the Bible has been telling us this message for 1000’s of years. For instance, James 1:12 says:

“Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him.” – James 1:12

Romans 5:3-4 also says:

“Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; 4 perseverance, character; and character, hope.” – Romans 5:3-4

Let me tell you something, you might be going through something tremendously difficult, but you’re built for this. You’re built for this! You’re wired for this and through Christ, you will get through this.