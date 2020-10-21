This Is What Burdens Us More Than Anything Else

I find so much comfort in God’s word when it seems like everything is going wrong. Recently, I was reading in the book of Isaiah and I want to read this little passage to you out of Isaiah 46.

One of the big problems with the Israelites was that they were worshipping other gods that the pagan nations around them were worshipping. So much so to the point that would make these statues either out of wood or clay, cover it in metal, and that would be the god they worshiped. Here’s what God says about those false gods:

“Bel bows down, Nebo stoops low; their idols are borne by beasts of burden. The images that are carried about are burdensome, a burden for the weary. They stoop and bow down together; unable to rescue the burden, they themselves go off into captivity.” – Isaiah 46:1-2

When we take things in life and make them an idol, we put that thing in front of everything else as we give it too much attention. It can be fear, worry, kids, relationships, or anything really. When we do that, it becomes a burden to us. This thing that we think will save us actually weighs us down. It commands a high price! I think about all the things I have worshiped in place of the Lord, and what a high price it demands. But listen to this, the next thing God says is:

“Listen to me, you descendants of Jacob, all the remnant of the people of Israel, you whom I have upheld since your birth, and have carried since you were born. Even to your old age and gray hairs I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you.” – Isaiah 46:3-4

We carry around these burdens and God says, “Will you put that thing down and just let me carry you?” How encouraging is that when we are going through something that weighs us down, God simply wants us to give it to Him. It’s not about how much the burden weighs, but how we carry it.