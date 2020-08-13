Mid-Days with Doug

To Live Free of Fear, Surrender to God

By August 13, 2020 No Comments

Before your feet hit the floor in the morning, this is a good prayer: “God, before I even start this day, I surrender my emotions to you. I want you to be Lord of my feelings. I want you to control my mind and my emotions.”

It isn’t easy. But this is what happens when we do:

  • Confidence
  • Fearlessness
  • Hopefulness
  • Freedom from worry

God’s love really can fill your life and cast out your anxiety and fear.

Job 11:13-18 says, “Surrender your heart to God, turn to him in prayer, and give up your sins—even those you do in secret. Then you won’t be ashamed; you will be confident and fearless. Your troubles will go away like water beneath a bridge, and your darkest night will be brighter than noon. You will rest safe and secure, filled with hope and emptied of worry.”

You May Also Like

Mid-Days with Doug

How To Stop Growing In God In 3 Easy Steps

Doug Hannah
Doug HannahAugust 11, 2020
Mid-Days with Doug

Mom – This Is For You. Maybe From God.

Doug Hannah
Doug HannahAugust 6, 2020
Mid-Days with Doug

The 3 Best Places To Get Wisdom

Doug Hannah
Doug HannahAugust 3, 2020
X