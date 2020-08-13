To Live Free of Fear, Surrender to God

Before your feet hit the floor in the morning, this is a good prayer: “God, before I even start this day, I surrender my emotions to you. I want you to be Lord of my feelings. I want you to control my mind and my emotions.”

It isn’t easy. But this is what happens when we do:

Confidence

Fearlessness

Hopefulness

Freedom from worry

God’s love really can fill your life and cast out your anxiety and fear.

Job 11:13-18 says, “Surrender your heart to God, turn to him in prayer, and give up your sins—even those you do in secret. Then you won’t be ashamed; you will be confident and fearless. Your troubles will go away like water beneath a bridge, and your darkest night will be brighter than noon. You will rest safe and secure, filled with hope and emptied of worry.”